3 more coronavirus cases reported in Merced County – total at 7

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to seven.

The new cases are currently under investigation, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said they will assess risks of exposure and contact any affected individuals based on information provided by the patients.

