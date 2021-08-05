3 Fresno-area hospitals to ban visitors starting Friday – with some exceptions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – No visitors will be allowed access to three major Fresno-area hospitals starting Friday, with some exceptions, until further notice.

The measures were put in place as part of measures to control the spread of coronavirus – and will apply to Community Regional Medical Center (CRMC) in Downtown Fresno, Clovis Community Hospital, and Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital.

According to identical posts on each of the hospital’s Facebook pages, no visitors will be allowed at any of the Community Medical Centers’ hospitals – with very few exceptions. Anyone who qualifies under those exceptions but fails to pass a COVID-19 entrance screening will not be allowed to visit family and friends in the hospital.

According to Community Medical Centers, exceptions include:

Obstetric patients, allowed one support person to accompany them.

Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patients, allowed one visitor, parent or guardian.

Patients at the end-of-life allowed two visitors.

The post ends adding that restrictions are subject to change. The current visitor restriction rules will remain in place until further notice.