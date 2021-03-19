3 cases of UK variant identified in Fresno County: ‘I don’t think that should surprise anyone’

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Three COVID-19 cases of the B.1.17 variant, also known as the UK variant, have been identified in Fresno County, according to Fresno County’s interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra.

Vohra said the state notified them on Thursday.

“The variants are here, I don’t think that should surprise anyone. We’ve been talking about this for weeks,” Vohra said. “Obviously this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s probably many more cases of these variant strains that are causing COVID cases here in Fresno County.”

He said the individuals tested positive in late February, early March.

“We know that these variants were circulating at that time just because that’s when the samples were obtained,” he said.

Vohra urged residents on Friday to take precautions and guidelines seriously, even if people have been vaccinated.

“These variants can still attack people who are vaccinated. Because we know that the vaccines aren’t 100%. They’re really, really good. They’re almost guaranteed to keep you out of the hospital, but you could still pick up especially a variant form of the strain and then pass it on to someone else who may not be as lucky as you are,” Vohra said.

He said early signals indicate that the UK variant is more contagious and could cause more severe illness.

“Even though our case rates have been coming down, you’ll notice that they’re not coming down as fast, and in fact, we may be reaching somewhat of a plateau that will keep us in the Purple Tier for longer. And these variants are somewhat to blame,” Vohra said.

He added that there are still many COVID-19 infections being reported every day in the county.

“By the time we finish with this hour, three or four people will have caught the COVID forms someone else. By the time we finish our day today, one or two people may have passed away. That’s kind of where we still are with COVID in our county. We’re still not through it,” he said.

Vohra said he wouldn’t be surprised if they got more news from the state of more cases of the variants in the county.

“This is not the last that we’ve heard of variants in Fresno County. This is just the very beginning,” he said.

Vohra also urged residents who are eligible now to get the vaccine.

“Certainly if everyone had some level of immunity, it would make it harder for this virus to spread from person to person,” he said.