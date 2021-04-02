3 cases of COVID-19 variants found in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials announced Friday the first three cases of COVID-19 variants have been found in Tulare County.

The Tulare County Public Health Laboratory genomic sequencing results revealed the first two known cases of the UK variant (B.1.1.7) and the first known case of the South African variant (B.1.351).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists are investigating whether the variants can cause more severe disease. Both variants are estimated to be approximately 50% more infectious than other variants in circulation, according to the Tulare County Public Health Branch.

Officials said they strongly urge residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

You can visit the Tulare County COVID-19 Vaccine webpage for vaccination locations.

The Tulare County vaccine call center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination; just call (559) 685-2260.