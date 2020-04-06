2nd COVID-19 related death reported in Fresno County — now at 124 cases

.FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County health officials announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday — totaling 124. A second person has died in the county, officials said Monday.

Of the 124, 35 were travel-related, 18 were due to close contact, 28 were community spread, and 43 were still under investigation.

Officials said they have about 100 to 120 ventilators in the county.

No other information was immediately available.

COVID-19 resource links:

