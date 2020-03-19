2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Madera County

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County announced its second confirmed case of novel coronavirus Thursday, but officials say they do not know how the patient became infected.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
The statement from the county’s Department of Public Health said the case is a community transmission with no known origin.
The transmission is under investigation.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- California Dept. of Public Health
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.