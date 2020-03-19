2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Madera County

Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots. (CDC/ Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin)

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera County announced its second confirmed case of novel coronavirus Thursday, but officials say they do not know how the patient became infected.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The statement from the county’s Department of Public Health said the case is a community transmission with no known origin.

The transmission is under investigation.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.