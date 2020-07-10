KSEE24 RESCAN /
279 new COVID-19 cases and 93 new recoveries in Fresno County

Coronavirus

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County added 279 new COVID-19 cases and 93 new recoveries in a Friday update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of cases in the county to 7,906 and recoveries to 1,779.

The percentage of positive cases jumped from 9.7% Thursday to 9.8% Friday. The state has asked counties to be at 8% or less.

No new deaths were reported Friday. The death toll stands at 87.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

