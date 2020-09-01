27 more people die due to COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials announced 27 more deaths Tuesday due to COVID-19 in Fresno County.

That brings the county’s death toll to 290 people.

Health officials also announced 877 new cases Tuesday — the first official update from the county since Friday.

That brings total cases in the county to 24,835.

Another 67 people had recovered from COVID-19 — bringing total recoveries to 11,973 people.

Active cases stand at 11,973 in the county.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

