27 more people die due to COVID-19 in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials announced 27 more deaths Tuesday due to COVID-19 in Fresno County.
That brings the county’s death toll to 290 people.
Health officials also announced 877 new cases Tuesday — the first official update from the county since Friday.
That brings total cases in the county to 24,835.
Another 67 people had recovered from COVID-19 — bringing total recoveries to 11,973 people.
Active cases stand at 11,973 in the county.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
