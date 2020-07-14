KSEE24 RESCAN /
267 more COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, 1 more death

Coronavirus

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One more person has died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Tuesday, and there were 267 new cases reported.

That brings the county’s death toll to 153 people and the total cases to 6,209.

Of those 6,209 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,097 were a result of person to person contact, and 4,044 were unknown or under investigation.

Thirteen more people recovered in Tulare County, bringing recoveries to 3,749.

Here are the cases by age group:

721 – Ages 0 – 17
962 – Ages 18 – 25
1,718 – Ages 26 – 40
1,949 – Ages 41 – 64
865 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

2,963 – Hispanic
624 – Caucasian
99 – Asian
26 – African American
11 – Native American
61 – Multi-Race
2,425 – Unknown

There are 251 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

