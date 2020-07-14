267 more COVID-19 cases in Tulare County, 1 more death

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One more person has died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Tuesday, and there were 267 new cases reported.

That brings the county’s death toll to 153 people and the total cases to 6,209.

Of those 6,209 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,097 were a result of person to person contact, and 4,044 were unknown or under investigation.

Thirteen more people recovered in Tulare County, bringing recoveries to 3,749.

Here are the cases by age group:

721 – Ages 0 – 17

962 – Ages 18 – 25

1,718 – Ages 26 – 40

1,949 – Ages 41 – 64

865 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

2,963 – Hispanic

624 – Caucasian

99 – Asian

26 – African American

11 – Native American

61 – Multi-Race

2,425 – Unknown

There are 251 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.