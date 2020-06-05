265 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Kings County reported a 265 case jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 265 new coronavirus cases, health officials say 245 (approximately 92%) of them are associated with state-operated correctional facilities. Additionally, 249 of the new cases were contracted through close contact with a confirmed case.

It pushes the total number of contracted cases in Kings County to 1,452. According to the Department of Public Health, three cases were travel-related, 72 were due to community transmission, 1,154 were due to close contact, and the remaining 223 are under investigation.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kings County is up by 48 patients. The number of deaths remains at six.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

