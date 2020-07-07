KSEE24 RESCAN /
258 new COVID-19 cases reported in Merced County

Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 258 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in Merced County, according to the Department of Public Health.

The county has a total of 1,530 cases and 11 total deaths have been reported, according to health officials.

Of the confirmed patients, health officials say 84 were acquired outside of its jurisdiction, 272 were due to community spread, 52 were due to healthcare exposure, and 480 were due to known exposure. 642 are under investigation.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

