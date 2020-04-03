250-bed temporary hospital to be built at Fresno Convention Center to help area hospitals during COVID-19 pandemic

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo work continues at the ExCel centre which is being made into a temporary hospital called NHS Nightingale in London. In the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, soldiers are delivering millions of face masks to hospitals and helping to build makeshift medical facilities, including one at London’s ExCel convention center that can treat as many as 4,000 patients. (Stefan Rousseau/Pool Photo via AP, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Convention Center will be home to a 250-bed temporary hospital in the coming days to help alleviate strain on area hospitals in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Fresno County officials.

The convention center was chosen after the state selected the county to host a temporary hospital supplied by the federal government that is intended to alleviate demand on area emergency rooms and intensive care units so area hospitals can focus on coronavirus cases, said county spokesman Jordan Scott.

The hospital will care for non-COVID-19 cases and is expected to include beds, medical equipment and personal protective equipment for staff and patients.

The site will be staffed by local healthcare professionals.

“We welcome this valuable resource that will help hospitals provide necessary care to COVID-19 patients here in Fresno and throughout our Central Valley region should the need arise,” said Fresno County District Four Supervisor and Board Chairman, Buddy Mendes. “As this pandemic continues to evolve, we must ensure we have the capacity in place to treat those in need and ease the demands on our emergency systems and hospitals so that they can most effectively treat the most severe cases.”

Fresno County officials are working closely with local health care providers and neighboring counties to assess their needs and determine how resources at the temporary hospital will be allocated.

There are currently a total of 224 reported cases of coronavirus in the central San Joaquin Valley and 176 cases in Kern County.

