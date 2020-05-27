25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County, 63 more recoveries

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tulare County on Wednesday, and health officials also announced 63 more people had recovered.
>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE
That brings the county’s total cases to 1,796.
Of the 1,796 cases, 31 were travel-related, 891 were a result of person to person contact, and 874 were unknown or under investigation.
Here are the cases by age group:
- 143 cases – Ages 0 – 17
- 232 cases – Ages 18 – 25
- 411 cases – Ages 26 – 40
- 617 cases – Ages 41 – 64
- 393 cases – Ages 65+
No new deaths were reported Wednesday.
Health officials say 723 people have recovered in the county.
There are 1,022 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.