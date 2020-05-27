25 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County, 63 more recoveries

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Twenty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tulare County on Wednesday, and health officials also announced 63 more people had recovered.

That brings the county’s total cases to 1,796.

Of the 1,796 cases, 31 were travel-related, 891 were a result of person to person contact, and 874 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

143 cases – Ages 0 – 17

232 cases – Ages 18 – 25

411 cases – Ages 26 – 40

617 cases – Ages 41 – 64

393 cases – Ages 65+

No new deaths were reported Wednesday.

Health officials say 723 people have recovered in the county.

There are 1,022 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

