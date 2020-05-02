23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

coronavirus , covid-19 , county, kings

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A boost in COVID-19 cases in Kings County was reported Friday as the total number jumped by 23 cases – bringing the total number fo 146 – according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the number of patients recovered remains at 25 and there has been only one death related to coronavirus.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to Kings County Department of Public Health, of the 146 total cases, three are travel related, 10 are community transmission, and 110 are due to close contact. The remaining 23 are under investigation.

It comes as health officials attribute a portion of COVID-19 cases in Kings County to a meat processing plant.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know