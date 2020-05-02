23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A boost in COVID-19 cases in Kings County was reported Friday as the total number jumped by 23 cases – bringing the total number fo 146 – according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the number of patients recovered remains at 25 and there has been only one death related to coronavirus.

According to Kings County Department of Public Health, of the 146 total cases, three are travel related, 10 are community transmission, and 110 are due to close contact. The remaining 23 are under investigation.

It comes as health officials attribute a portion of COVID-19 cases in Kings County to a meat processing plant.

