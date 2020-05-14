23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 23 cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kings County Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 348, according to the Department of Public Health.

Of the 348 cases, health officials say 3 are travel related, 44 are community transmission, 228 are due to close contact, and the remaining 73 are under investigation.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kings County Department of Public Health adds that one person has died of coronavirus and 103 patients have recovered.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know