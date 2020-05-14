23 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 23 cases of COVID-19 were announced in Kings County Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 348, according to the Department of Public Health.
Of the 348 cases, health officials say 3 are travel related, 44 are community transmission, 228 are due to close contact, and the remaining 73 are under investigation.
Kings County Department of Public Health adds that one person has died of coronavirus and 103 patients have recovered.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
COVID-19 resource links:
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
