220 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported 220 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death, according to a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the county is 3,872 and the number of deaths is 71.

There are 2,755 active cases in the county.

According to the Fresno County Department of Public Health, the ratio of positive coronavirus tests to negative tests grew. Currently, 8.1% of tested patients tested positive for COVID-19, above the 8% marker the state has asked counties to meet.

Health officials say the number of recoveries in Fresno County is 1,066, an increase of 55 patients who are free of COVID-19.

