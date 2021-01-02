2021 will start with rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, warns Fresno County health officer

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra warned on Friday there will be increased levels of transmission and COVID-19 hospitalizations this month as a result of holiday gatherings.

“I think January is going to be a very hard beginning to the year,” Vohra said.

Vohra says officials are working with hospitals and state agencies to prepare and plan for a worsening surge.

“With the holidays having just passed, including Christmas and New Year’s and even the holiday weekend which we’re about to start, we are very worried that the gatherings and other opportunities for transmission will lead to just more cases and hospitalizations throughout January,” he said.

With the new variant of COVID-19 that has now been detected in California, he said it could lead to higher transmission rates locally.

“If this variant is really what’s getting passed around as a result of these holiday gatherings, then I think all of that points to just a very grim January for us in regards to the healthcare system,” Vohra said.

On Thursday, Fresno City Council voted to allow fines for gatherings of 50 people or more.

“It’s unfortunate that we have to have these policies, but I absolutely think that any gatherings are very dangerous,” Vohra said.

As of Friday, the county reported 711 COVID-19-related deaths. Vohra says death certificates are still being processed and he expects that number to rise.

As hospitals prepare for the worst, Joe Prado, who is leading the vaccination effort in Fresno County, said vaccination plans are advancing.

As of Friday, Fresno County received approximately 32,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that 53% of them so far had been distributed to local hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Prado believes by the end of February, those in the healthcare workforce who will have wanted to receive the vaccine will have been able to do so.

They will then begin with Phase 1B in March, which includes those who work in agriculture.

Prado said partnerships with community-based organizations is key to building trust in the vaccine within agriculture working communities.

“When we’re ready for essential workers in late February into March, there’s already been some discussions with that,” Prado said. “We’ve seen outbreaks in some facilities, so we want to prioritize those facilities first.”