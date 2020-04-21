2020 Merced County Fair Cancelled due to COVID-19 Concerns

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Board of Directors and Merced County Fair announced that after an emergency meeting on Monday the decision had been made to cancel the upcoming 2020 Merced County Fair due to COVID-19 public health concerns. The annual event was scheduled to take place June 10 – 14.

They said in light of Gov. Newsom’s current position on the likelihood of public events in the near future, and after consultation with the Merced County Department of Public Health, it became apparent that this year’s fair could not take place.

A virtual livestock auction will be held in June according to Merced County Fair officials. The fair is working with StockShowAuctions.com (SSA)

“The decision to not hold this year’s fair was not made lightly as it impacts the livelihood of many individuals and businesses in our community and the fair industry. However, it is the right decision to make at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our community” said Teresa Burrola, CEO of the Merced County Fair. “The silver lining is that we are working through plans to hold a virtual livestock sale to support our hard-working 4-H and FFA exhibitors who have already invested in their animal projects for this year’s fair.”

Tickets have not yet gone on sale for the 2020 Merced County Fair so there are no refunds that will need to be issued.

All purchased 2020 Merced County Fair VIP Parking Passes will be honored for the 2021 Merced County Fair. If purchasers would prefer a parking pass refund you can email info@mercedcountyfair.com or call (209) 722-1506.

