20 more die in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Health officials on Friday announced that 20 more people died in Fresno County due to COVID-19.

That brings the death toll in the county to 191 people.

Health officials also announced 856 new cases of COVID-19 — bringing the total cases in the county to 17,497.

There were 771 more people who were reported to have recovered on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s update is the first since time since Friday that health officials reported their official numbers for the county.

Active cases stand at 10,030.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

