2 off-limits California beaches gain permission to reopen

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has approved the reopening of beaches operated by two cities in Orange County just days after he ordered the county’s entire coast shut down due to large crowds.
The state Natural Resources Agency says Laguna Beach and San Clemente submitted plans for public access to their beaches with measures to protect public health. Meanwhile, two more counties in Northern California have allowed some businesses to reopen in defiance of Newsom’s orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Yuba County and adjacent Sutter County on Monday followed last week’s move by Modoc County.
