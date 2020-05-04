2 off-limits California beaches gain permission to reopen

In this Saturday, April 25, 2020, file photo, people gather on the beach in Pismo Beach, Calif., on the state’s Central Coast. A memo sent to California police chiefs says Gov. Gavin Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday, May 1, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Association President Eric Nuñez said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement Thursday. (Laura Dickinson/The Tribune (of San Luis Obispo) via AP, File)

YUBA CITY, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has approved the reopening of beaches operated by two cities in Orange County just days after he ordered the county’s entire coast shut down due to large crowds.

The state Natural Resources Agency says Laguna Beach and San Clemente submitted plans for public access to their beaches with measures to protect public health. Meanwhile, two more counties in Northern California have allowed some businesses to reopen in defiance of Newsom’s orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Yuba County and adjacent Sutter County on Monday followed last week’s move by Modoc County.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.