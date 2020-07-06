KSEE24 RESCAN /
2 new deaths reported in Madera County

Coronavirus

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Madera County on Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus is up to 7 and the number of cases stands at 713.

Health officials say one of the victims was in his 60s and tested positive June 27 after experiencing symptoms.

The other was in his 40s and tested positive on June 24. He was hospitalized at the ICU at Clovis Community after experiencing shortness of breath and died Saturday. Madera health officials say he had underlying health conditions but it is unknown how he contracted COVID-19.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

