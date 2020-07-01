2 new deaths, 281 more COVID-19 cases, reported in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two more COVID-19 related deaths and 281 new cases were reported in Fresno County Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of deaths attributed to the coronavirus is up to 75 and the number of cases is up to 5,289.

Health officials also added 34 recoveries, making a new total of 1,256 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Fresno County.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

