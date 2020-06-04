2 new COVID-19 related deaths, 57 more cases in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials have reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 57 new cases of the virus Thursday morning.

The total of 2,083 cases consist of 32 travel-related cases, 1,058 acquired by person to person contact, and 993 cases still under investigation.

A total of 92 people have died.

Additionally, health officials report that 68 people have now recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries to 1,226.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

