KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported 265 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus cases is up to 3,510 and the total number of deaths is up to 29.

According to the Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 196 to a new total of 2,053.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know