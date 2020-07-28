2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported 265 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus cases is up to 3,510 and the total number of deaths is up to 29.

According to the Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 196 to a new total of 2,053.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.