2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County, over 3,000 recoveries

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County reported 95 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths Thursday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Merced County is up to 4,855 and the number of deaths is up to 62.

Health officials also revealed that the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 in Merced County is up 127 to 3,061.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

