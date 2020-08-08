2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County, cases pass 5,000

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new COVID-19 deaths and 157 more cases were reported in Merced County Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 64 and the cases is up to 5,012.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Merced County is up 120 to a new total of 3,181 patients who have beaten the virus.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com