2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Merced County, cases pass 5,000

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new COVID-19 deaths and 157 more cases were reported in Merced County Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Merced County is up to 64 and the cases is up to 5,012.

Health officials say the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Merced County is up 120 to a new total of 3,181 patients who have beaten the virus.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

