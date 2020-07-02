2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Kings County, 87 new cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Kings County Wednesday, according to the Department of Public Health, as well as 87 new cases.
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county is up to 32 and the number of cases is 2,504.
Health officials report the number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kings County is up 40 patients to a total of 1,532.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
