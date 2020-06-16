2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported two new COVID-19 deaths, according to a Tuesday update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the county is now 57.

Health officials also reported 82 new cases for a total of 2,788 contracted cases.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Fresno County is up 24 to a total of 810.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

