2 new COVID-19 deaths, 77 new cases reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Merced County Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 15.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases was up 77 to a new total of 2,260. The number of recoveries is up 62 to 1,086.

There are currently 1,159 active coronavirus cases in Merced County.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.