2 new COVID-19 deaths, 77 new cases reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Merced County Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.
It brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 15.
According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of COVID-19 cases was up 77 to a new total of 2,260. The number of recoveries is up 62 to 1,086.
There are currently 1,159 active coronavirus cases in Merced County.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
