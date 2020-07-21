KSEE24 RESCAN /
2 new COVID-19 deaths, 272 new cases, reported in Madera County

Coronavirus

MADERA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new COVID-19 related deaths and 272 new cases were reported in Madera County on Monday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The total number of coronavirus related deaths in the county is up to 13 and the total number of cases is up to 1,451.

Health officials say the two deaths were both men with underlying health conditions. One man was over the age of 85 and the other was in his 60s.

According to Madera County Department of Public Health, the total number of recoveries is up 38 to a new total of 647.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

