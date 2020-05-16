2 new COVID-19 deaths, 11 new cases reported in Merced County

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two new COVID-19 deaths and 11 new cases were reported in Merced County Friday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

The new number pushes the total number of deaths to six and the number of cases to 200.

Health officials say there are 67 cases of COVID-19 considered active, and 127 patients have recovered from the virus.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

