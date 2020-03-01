2 new coronavirus cases reported in the Bay Area

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Bay Area healthcare workers who were exposed to the Solano County coronavirus patient were reported to have the virus Saturday, health officials said.

The two workers, one a Solano County resident and another from Alameda County, had exposure to the “community-acquired” coronavirus case currently hospitalized at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, said Jayleen Richards, Public Health Administrator with Solano Public Health.

Both cases are NorthBay VacaValley Hospital works and are currently in isolation at home. One is a Solano County resident and the other is an Alameda County resident.

Richards said the initial Solano County case is slowly recovering and the individual’s family members had negative test results for Covid-19 so far and remain in quarantine.

Health officials identified all healthcare workers who had contact with the Solano County patient during hospitalization and said they remain in isolation or in quarantine until they are cleared.

Richards said officials will identify and evaluate individuals potentially exposed to the two new coronavirus patients.

Teams of epidemiologists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and California Department of Public Health are assisting the Solano County and Alameda County health departments in tracing those who may be at risk for exposure because of the new cases

Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay HealthCare Group, released the following statement:

Our two health care workers who tested positive have been in isolation at home since the day we learned they had contact with the patient who had contracted the virus. We took immediate and comprehensive measures intended to stop any further spread of the virus, including working with public health officials to trace the contacts the two workers may have had. We remain in close contact with national, state and local public health authorities to ensure we are following the most up-to-date protocols and procedures for dealing with this evolving situation Aimee Brewer, president of NorthBay HealthCare Group

Richards said Alameda County is declaring a local public health emergency as part of its ongoing response and preparation for community spread in Alameda County. This allows Alameda County to be better poised to respond with additional resources as needed.

Richards said residents should take the following precautions to stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses:

Wash hands with liquid soap and water and rub for at least 20 seconds;

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth;

Stay home when you are sick; and

Get a flu shot to protect yourself and others from the flu, which has similar symptoms to COVID-19.

