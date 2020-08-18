2 more people die in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials say

Total cases in the county crossed the 20,000 mark

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more people have died in Fresno County due to COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 205.

Health officials also announced 2,001 more cases of the virus — which is the first update to the county’s official numbers since Friday. That brings total cases in the county to 21,044.

There are 747 more people who have recovered from the virus, health officials added. That brings total recoveries in the county to 9,172.

Active cases stand at 11,667 in the county.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

