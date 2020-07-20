KSEE24 RESCAN /
2 more die due to COVID-19 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Monday, and there were 142 new cases reported.

That brings the county’s death toll to 167 people and the total cases to 6,825.

Of those 6,825 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,255 were a result of person to person contact, and 4,502 were unknown or under investigation.

One more person has recovered in Tulare County, bringing recoveries to 3,821.

Here are the cases by age group:

807 – Ages 0 – 17
1,066 – Ages 18 – 25
1,896 – Ages 26 – 40
2,140 – Ages 41 – 64
913 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

3,359 – Hispanic
689 – Caucasian
106 – Asian
29 – African American
11 – Native American
59 – Multi-Race
2,572 – Unknown

There are 331 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

