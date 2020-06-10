2 more die, 51 more contract COVID-19 in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more people have died from COVID-19-related illnesses and 51 more have acquired the virus, Tulare County health officials said Wednesday.
The two new deaths bring the total of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 96, according to health officials.
Health officials said 105 more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total of recoveries to 1,602.
The addition of 51 COVID-19 cases has brought the county’s total to 2,432. Health officials say 34 of the cases were travel-related, 1,192 have been associated with person-to-person contact, and 1,206 are unknown or under investigation.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
