2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more people have died in Tulare County due to COVID-19, health officials said Wednesday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 73 people.

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases were also reported Wednesday — bringing the county’s total cases to 1,552.

Of the 1,552 cases, 28 were travel-related, 745 were due to person to person contact, and 779 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

112 cases: Ages 0 – 17

188 cases: Ages 18 – 25

342 cases: Ages 26 – 40

533 cases: Ages 41 – 64

377 cases: Ages 65+

There are 1,025 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

Health officials also announced 33 more people had recovered — bringing recoveries to 476 people.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

