2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, 96 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported by Tulare County health officials Monday.
That brings the county’s death toll to 94.
Additionally, 96 new cases were reported — bringing the total cases to 2,212.
Of the 2,212 cases, 34 were travel-related, 1,112 were a result of person to person contact, and 1,066 were unknown or under investigation.
Here are the cases by age group:
- 194 cases – Ages 0 – 17
- 291 cases – Ages 18 – 25
- 516 cases – Ages 26 – 40
- 750 cases – Ages 41 – 64
- 461 cases – Ages 65+
Seventy-four more people were reported to have recovered, health officials said Monday. Recoveries from COVID-19 stand at 1,444 for the county.
Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.
