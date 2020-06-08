2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, 96 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported by Tulare County health officials Monday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 94.

Additionally, 96 new cases were reported — bringing the total cases to 2,212.

Of the 2,212 cases, 34 were travel-related, 1,112 were a result of person to person contact, and 1,066 were unknown or under investigation.

Here are the cases by age group:

194 cases – Ages 0 – 17

291 cases – Ages 18 – 25

516 cases – Ages 26 – 40

750 cases – Ages 41 – 64

461 cases – Ages 65+

Seventy-four more people were reported to have recovered, health officials said Monday. Recoveries from COVID-19 stand at 1,444 for the county.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

