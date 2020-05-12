2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, 82 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 82 new cases in the county on Tuesday. One more recovery was also reported.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,241 and deaths to 52.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 1,241 cases, 546 were person to person/contact, 28 were travel-related, and 667 were under investigation.

Health officials say 172 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The county said 982 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

