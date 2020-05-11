2 more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Tulare County, 19 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 19 new cases in the county on Monday.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,159 and deaths to 50.

The new cases were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 1,159 cases, 519 were person to person/contact, 28 were travel-related, and 612 were under investigation.

Health officials say 171 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The county said 969 people were under self-quarantine and are monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

