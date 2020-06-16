2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Kings County Monday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say both victims were over the age of 65. It pushes the total number of deaths in the county to eight.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the county is up by 26 to a new total of 1,831. Of those, 1,000 are associated with state-operated correctional facilities.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in the county is up 15 to a new total of 664.

