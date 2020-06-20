2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Kings County, 81 new cases

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Kings County Friday, according to the Department of Public Health.

Health officials say both victims were over the age of 65. It pushes the total number of deaths in the county to 12.

Health officials say the number of coronavirus cases in the county is up by 81 to a new total of 2,057. Of the 81 new cases, a total of 61 cases are associated with the State Operated

Correctional Facilities in Kings County.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries in the county is up 235 to a new total of 1,252.

