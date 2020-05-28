2 more COVID-19 deaths in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported two more COVID-19 deaths, in a Thursday update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of deaths in the county to 32.

Health officials added 27 new cases of COVID-19, making a total of 1,658 contracted cases in the county.

Fresno County Department of Public Health also announced 17 recoveries. The overall number of recoveries in Fresno County stands at 536.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

