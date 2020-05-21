2 more COVID-19 deaths, 34 new cases reported in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 34 new cases, in figures released by the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of coronavirus cases to 1,372 and number of deaths to 22.

Health officials also added 10 recoveries, making a total of 426 COVID-19 recoveries in Fresno County.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

