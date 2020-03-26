Breaking News
Deputy suffers 'serious' injuries, suspect shot during deputy-involved shooting in Oakhurst

2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County — totaling 20

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — bringing the total to 20.

Of those 20, 14 were travel-related, three were person-to-person contact, and three are still unknown as to how they contracted the coronavirus.

Here are the cases by age group, according to Tulare County:

  • 1 – Ages 0 – 17
  • 4 – Ages 18 – 25
  • 9 – Ages 26 – 40
  • 1 – Ages 41 – 64
  • 5 – Ages 65+

There are 125 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

