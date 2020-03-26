2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Tulare County — totaling 20

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials reported two more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — bringing the total to 20.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Of those 20, 14 were travel-related, three were person-to-person contact, and three are still unknown as to how they contracted the coronavirus.

Here are the cases by age group, according to Tulare County:

1 – Ages 0 – 17

– Ages 0 – 17 4 – Ages 18 – 25

– Ages 18 – 25 9 – Ages 26 – 40

– Ages 26 – 40 1 – Ages 41 – 64

– Ages 41 – 64 5 – Ages 65+

COVID-19 resource links:

There are 125 people under self-quarantine and being monitored by Tulare County Public Health officials.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.