2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of new COVID-19 cases were announced Monday in Kings County, according to its Department of Public Health.

The two new cases bring the total number of cases to 32. That includes two travel-related, 22 due to close contact, two community transmission, and six which remain under investigation.

Health officials say five patients have recovered from coronavirus – and one has passed away.

Kings County Department of Public Health says it is working to establish who each of the confirmed patients were in contact with in order to monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.

