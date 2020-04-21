COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

2 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

coronavirus , covid-19 , county, kings

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of new COVID-19 cases were announced Monday in Kings County, according to its Department of Public Health.

The two new cases bring the total number of cases to 32. That includes two travel-related, 22 due to close contact, two community transmission, and six which remain under investigation.

Health officials say five patients have recovered from coronavirus – and one has passed away.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kings County Department of Public Health says it is working to establish who each of the confirmed patients were in contact with in order to monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know