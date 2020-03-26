2 more coronavirus cases reported in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Merced County health officials reported two additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total to four.

The new cases are currently under investigation, according to the county’s Department of Public Health.

Health officials said they will assess risks of exposure and contact any affected individuals based on information provided by the patients.

Three of the four confirmed cases in Merced County are all individuals under the age of 40.

