Breaking News
Fresno County confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 82

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

2 more cases of COVID-19 in Madera County – total active 23

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There are 23 active novel coronavirus cases in Madera County, according to a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

>> CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

According to health officials, the first new case is a woman in her 70s who is in home isolation and her transmission was from person to person. The second case is a man in his 30s who contracted the virus from person to person.

In addition to the 23 active cases, Madera County previously reported one novel coronavirus patient who died and another who has made a full recovery.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know