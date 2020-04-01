2 more cases of COVID-19 in Madera County – total active 23

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — There are 23 active novel coronavirus cases in Madera County, according to a Wednesday update from the Department of Public Health.

According to health officials, the first new case is a woman in her 70s who is in home isolation and her transmission was from person to person. The second case is a man in his 30s who contracted the virus from person to person.

In addition to the 23 active cases, Madera County previously reported one novel coronavirus patient who died and another who has made a full recovery.

