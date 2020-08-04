19 more die from COVID-19 in Fresno County; more than 1,000 new cases

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Nineteen more people have died due to COVID-19 in Fresno County, health officials announced Tuesday.

That brings the county’s death toll to 157 people.

Health officials also announced 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 in their Tuesday update.

That brings total cases to 15,550 in the county. Active cases stand at 9,907.

Another 634 people have recovered, health officials said.

Tuesday’s update was the first time the county updated its official numbers since Friday.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

