19 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kings County

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Another 19 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kings County Wednesday, making the total number of contracted cases 1,187.

Health officials say the number of cases among the general population is 556 and the number of cases associated with state-operated correctional facilities is 631.

According to the Kings County Department of Public Health, the number of coronavirus recoveries in the country is up by seven to a total of 315. The number of deaths remains at six.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

