181 new COVID-19 cases added in Merced County, 4 more deaths

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 181 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of cases in Merced County to 2,994 and the number of deaths to 26.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 85 to a new total of 1,686.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

