KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

181 new COVID-19 cases added in Merced County, 4 more deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced County added 181 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths Wednesday, according to an update from the Department of Public Health.

It pushes the total number of cases in Merced County to 2,994 and the number of deaths to 26.

According to the Merced County Department of Public Health, the number of recoveries is up 85 to a new total of 1,686.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know